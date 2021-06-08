DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 8

June 8 (Reuters) –

TUESDAY, JUNE 8 ** BAGHDAD – British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab begins his first official visit to Baghdad and gives a joint statement with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein.

** BUCHAREST – Visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin meets Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis to mark 73 years of diplomatic relations and hold talks on the Middle East peace process, with a focus on the region’s security developments. – 0900 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. President Joe Biden addresses SelectUSA Investment Summit. – 1100 GMT

** TBILISI – Final day of Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs’ two-day visit to Tbilisi.

** ABU DHABI – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

WASHINGTON, D.C – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Washington D.C. During his visit, the Secretary General will meet President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and members of Congress (final day).

CHONGQING, China – China-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Chongqing. (final day).

MEXICO CITY/GUATEMALA CITY – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Guatemala and Mexico. (To June 8) MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, meets his Djiboutian counterpart, who is on a working visit in Russia (to June 9).

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (final day)

BERLIN – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. (To June 9) BERLIN – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds the opening speech at an economic conference organized by his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD). – 0730 GMT

SOFIA – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama makes official visit to Bulgaria.

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on a proposal for an own resource’s decision. BRUSSELS – European Union home affairs ministers hold a debate on the impact of COVID-19 in fighting criminality and will exchange views on the internal security outlook regarding artificial intelligence – 0800 GMT. BRUNEI – ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) (To June 10). DOHA – The Arab foreign ministers will meet in the Qatari capital Doha for “consultative” talks. BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on the draft General Budget 2022.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

** LONDON – British Brexit minister David Frost meets European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss differences over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

** HUNGARY – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga and central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy to speak at a business conference. – 0800 GMT

** ANKARA – President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Turkey. (To June 11)

STRASBOURG, France – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel address the European Parliament on the conclusions of last month’s EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans holds a videoconference call with James Shaw, minister for Climate Change of New Zealand.

BERLIN – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Senegal President Macky Sall, WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo Iweala take part in The Africa Roundtable conference, organized by the Global Perspectives Initiative. Speakers also include the German conservative CDU party’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet and EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans. – 0800 GMT

BUENOS AIRES – President of Argentina Alberto Fernández meets Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during his official tour in Latin America which starts in Buenos Aires. BERLIN – German foreign minister Heiko Maas meets his Ukrainian counterpart in Berlin – 1400 GMT. MONGOLIA – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

** WARSAW – Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger to visit Poland and meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

** TBILISI – Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will pay a two-day official visit to Georgia. (To June 11) LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall. KIGALI – Rwanda’s finance minister presents the 2021/22 (July-June) budget highlighting the government’s spending priorities – 1100 GMT. KAMPALA – Uganda’s finance minister presents the 2021/22(July-June) budget highlighting the government’s spending priorities – 1100 GMT.

NAIROBI – Kenya’s Finance Minister Ukur Yatani presents the 2021/22(July-June) budget, outlining the government’s spending priorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic – 1100 GMT. DODOMA – Tanzania’s finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba presents the 2021/22(July-June) budget highlighting the government’s spending priorities – 1100 GMT.

DUSHANBE – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

LONDON – UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other top officials take part in an event with the Bank for International Settlements on financial services innovation. – 0830 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis talks on EU trade policy and its contribution to economic recovery, shortly before EU-U.S. summit – 0900 GMT

SAN JOSE – President of Costa Rica Carlos Andrés Alvarado meets Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during his official tour to Costa Rica. GENEVA – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. CORNWALL, England – 47th G7 summit, Cornwall (To June 13).

CARBIS BAY, UNITED KINGDOM – Group of Seven leaders meet in the first in-person G7 summit for two years. SHANGHAI – Shanghai International Film Festival 2021 (to June 20) CORNWALL, England – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13)

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

COPENHAGEN – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Denmark. (To June 13) BRUSSELS – Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, will visit Brussels for a summit on (to June 14).

GLOBAL – World Day against Child Labour ILO. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

WINDSOR CASTLE, England – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Queen Elizabeth II when he visits the UK for the G7 summit.

FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – First round – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 14

BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers (Development) GENEVA – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. BAKU – Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan. (To June 15) GLOBAL – World Blood Donor Day.

GAZA – 14th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah.

BRUSSELS – NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

BRUSSELS – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

BRUSSELS – Belgian King Philippe and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo meet with U.S. President Joe Biden. BRUSSELS – The heads of the European Commission and European Council host a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss issues including climate change, health trade and geopolitical challenges. BRUSSELS – EU-US summit, Brussels.

GLOBAL – World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 GENEVA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a summit in Geneva.

BARCELONA – Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino to deliver a speech at an economy event in Barcelona – 1640 GMT.

WELLINGTON – APEC 2021 Structural Reform Ministers’ Meeting. BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas speaks on lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1300 GMT. GLOBAL – United Nation’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting.

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

GENEVA – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. BARCELONA – Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi close Cercle D’Economia conferences – 0900 GMT.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

ARMENIA – Armenia holds snap parliamentary election. GLOBAL – World Refugee Day. FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – Second round

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 21 ETHIOPIA – Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives election. DOHA – Qatar Economic Forum. A virtual event lasting three days with speakers including Qatar finance minister and top executives (to June 23).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

BRUSSELS – EU Commission vice-presidents Margrether Vestager and Margaritis Schinas present an EU recommendation for a joint cyber unit. JERUSALEM – Honduras’ President Juan Orlando Hernandez visits Israel. (To June 25) BERLIN – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and United National Secretary General Antonio Guterres host the second Libya summit in Berlin. BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on a communication on a new occupational safety and health strategy framework. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN – 73rd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organize a massive airlift.

VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

WELLINGTON – APAC 2021 Informal Finance Ministerial Meeting with the APEC Business Advisory Council. LOS ANGELES – 12th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.

ARUBA – Aruban Legislature election.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL – International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 28

MATERA, ITALY – G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

PYEONGTAEK – South Korea observes the 19th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI – 11th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

JERUSALEM – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Israel. (To July 2) PARIS – French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Argentinian and Mexican counterparts Alberto Ferndandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a gender equality summit with the UN.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Dubravka Suica speaks on the EU’s long-term vision for rural areas. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JULY 1 VIENNA, Austria – 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 2

GLOBAL – World UFO Day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA – July annual horse race “Palio di Siena”. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, JULY 3

GLOBAL – International Day of Cooperatives. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, JULY 4

UNITED STATES – Independence Day.

– – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JULY 6

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc’s renewed sustainable finance strategy and a communication on Establishment of an EU green bond standard. BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc’s new anti money-laundering legislative package. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

KATHMANDU – 74th birthday of Nepal’s deposed king, Gyanendra.

LONDON – 16th anniversary of the attacks on London’s transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN – 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

RAMALLAH – Palestine marks the 16th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel’s walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 10th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. VENICE, Italy – G20 Economy Ministers meet in Venice for a two-day summit, one of the main events of Italy’s G20 presidency (To July 10)

– – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 11

SOFIA – Bulgaria to hold snap parliamentary election. GLOBAL – United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI – 14th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai’s commuter rail network. MOLDOVA – Moldovan Parliament Election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JULY 12 ** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JULY 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on an EU digital levy. PARIS – Bastille Day. – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JULY 17

GLOBAL – World Day for International Justice. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 18

GLOBAL – Nelson Mandela International Day. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JULY 20

CYPRUS – Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

** LISBON – Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa and government ministers hold State of the Nation’s debate in Parliament with lawmakers

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 10th anniversary of conclusion of NASA’s space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 10th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 23 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL – World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 107th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU – 200th anniversary of independence.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JULY 31

PALESTINIAN – Palestinians hold presidential elections. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). WARSAW – Poland marks 77th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 94th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, AUGUST 2 BRUNEI – ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) (To Aug. 4). – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 EDINBURGH, Scotland – Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021 (To Aug 30)

HIROSHIMA – Hiroshima Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan – Nagasaki Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

GLOBAL – International Youth Day.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

PAKISTAN – 74th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

JAPAN – 76th Anniversary of country’s surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 74th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN – 215th Anniversary of Independence.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL – World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 29th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

SYRIA – 8th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 32nd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

POLAND – Poland marks the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 30th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 209th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY – Uruguay’s Independence Day.

PARIS – 77th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 01 VENICE, Italy – 71st Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 11). – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

