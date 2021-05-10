DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 10

May 10 (Reuters) –

————————————————————————– This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ————————————————————————– MONDAY, MAY 10 ** BUCHAREST – U.S. President Joe Biden attends summit of Bucharest Nine, countries of eastern NATO flank

** BRUSSELS – European Commission executive vice-president for climate Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowsk discuss the future CAP Strategic Plans – 0800 GMT

** BRUSSELS – EU trade and economy chiefs Dombrovskis and Gentiloni debate the EU’s recovery in Parliament – 0900 GMT ** BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. ** BUCHAREST – An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania to evaluate the state of the country’s economy. (To May 28) ** SEOUL – Israel Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Economy Minister Amir Peretz will arrive for a four-day visit that includes talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. (To May 13) ** ATHENS – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez at the Maximos Mansionon.

** RIYADH – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Saudi Arabia. (To May 11) ATHENS – European Commission Vice-President for Promoting Our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, visits Greece during which he will have a series of meetings and participate in events marking Europe Day on May 9 and the 40th anniversary since Greece became a member of the EU. (To May 11)

BRUSSELS – Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, and Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economy, speak to European lawmakers on the EU’s recovery and resilience facility. – 0900 GMT

BUCHAREST – President of Romania Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

BUCHAREST, Romania – Presidents of Bucharest Nine, group of countries on the eastern edge of NATO, hold summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest. Polish president Andrzej Duda and Romania’s Klaus Iohannis will participate in person, others will join via a video link. The group consists of Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia. The Polish-Romanian initiative is aimed at coordinating the security positions of countries on the eastern NATO flank.(To May 11)

BAKU – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Azerbaijan (to May 11). ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, EU’s Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and EU’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks at six-day economic forum in Athens (to May 15). BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 ** PARIS – French President Emmaneul Macron meets his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez at the Elysee palace. Fernandez is on an European tour to discuss his country debts.

** MOSCOW – Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – 1530 GMT

GLOBAL – International Nurse’s Day.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc’s new anti money-laundering legislative package.

DUBLIN – EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference – 0900 GMT

– – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, MAY 13 DUBLIN – Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks at EU think tank webinar – 1200 GMT

LONDON – UK financial services minister John Glen and representatives from the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority speak at a webcast event organised by consumer group Which? on the future of cash. – 1400 GMT – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, MAY 15 ** CHILE – Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile (to May 16).

GLOBAL – U.N. International Day of Families.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAY 17 ** COIMBRA, Portugal – EU Informal meeting of the ministers of European Affairs.

DUBLIN – Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at EU think tank webinar – 1100 GMT

GLOBAL – World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON – Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

– – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, MAY 18 COIMBRA, Portugal – EU Informal meeting of ministers responsible for cohesion policy.

GLOBAL – International Museum Day. NETHERLANDS – 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 22)

LUCERNE, Switzerland – World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 UNITED NATIONS – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on causes of conflict and post-pandemic recovery in Africa. Other minsters expected to speak. – 1200 GMT

DUSHANBE – President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation President Emomali Rahmon. (To May 20) – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, MAY 20

VIENNA – IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB’s Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, MAY 21

LISBON – Eurogroup meeting.

WASHINGTON – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. ROME – Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL – International Day for Biological Diversity.

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS – Cypriot House of Representatives election.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, MAY 24

** BRUSSELS – EU special meeting of the European Council. (To May 25)

GENEVA – The World Health Organization is due to hold its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic (to Jun. 1). – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, MAY 25

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

** SYRIA – Syrian presidential elections are held in different parts of the country

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Cayman Legislative Assembly election. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, MAY 28

LONDON – UK to host a virtual meeting Group of Seven of finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of a G7 leaders’ summit in June.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, MAY 31

PARIS – OECD Economic Outlook 2021 Virtual Event.

GLOBAL – World No Tobacco Day. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

BRUSSELS – Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission and trade commissioner, discusses trade relations 6 months into 2021, a new U.S. Administration & Brexit. – 1200 GMT

VIENNA, Austria – 17th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting via videoconference.

VALPARAISO, Chile – Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 LONDON – Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London. (To June 05) – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

** PERU – Presidential election – Second round MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 7

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

MONGOLIA – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

DUSHANBE – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 CORNWALL, England – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13)

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

** FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – First round – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 14

BRUSSELS – NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

BRUSSELS – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting.

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 ** FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – Second round

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 Aruba – Aruban Legislature election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 28

MATERA, ITALY – G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 9 VENICE, Italy – G20 Economy Ministers meet in Venice for a two-day summit, one of the main events of Italy’s G20 presidency (To July 10)

– – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 11 ** MOLDOVA – Moldovan Parliament Election.

