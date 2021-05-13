DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 13

May 13 (Reuters) –

————————————————————————– This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ————————————————————————– THURSDAY, MAY 13 ** MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via video link

** VATICAN CITY – Pope meets Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez.

** ROME – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez. – 1130 GMT

BUCHAREST – An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania to evaluate the state of the country’s economy. (To May 28) SEOUL – Israel Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Economy Minister Amir Peretz will arrive for a four-day visit that includes talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. (final day) ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, EU’s Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and EU’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks at six-day economic forum in Athens (to May 15).

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

BRATISLAVA – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits Slovakia, meets counterparts from C5 group – Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia – 1000 GMT

DUBLIN – Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks at EU think tank webinar – 1200 GMT

LONDON – UK financial services minister John Glen and representatives from the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority speak at a webcast event organised by consumer group Which? on the future of cash. – 1400 GMT – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, MAY 14

** BELGRADE – Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor visits Serbia and meets counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. – 0800 GMT

** PARIS – French president Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern co-chair virtual summit of leaders over the “Christchurch Appeal” – 1830 GMT.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, MAY 15 CHILE – Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile (to May 16).

GLOBAL – U.N. International Day of Families.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAY 17 COIMBRA, Portugal – EU Informal meeting of the ministers of European Affairs.

DUBLIN – Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at EU think tank webinar – 1100 GMT

GLOBAL – World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS – Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON – Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

– – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on communication on the global approach to research and innovation.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president and trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on business taxation for the 21st century.

COIMBRA, Portugal – EU Informal meeting of ministers responsible for cohesion policy.

GLOBAL – International Museum Day. NETHERLANDS – 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 22)

LUCERNE, Switzerland – World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 UNITED NATIONS – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on causes of conflict and post-pandemic recovery in Africa. Other minsters expected to speak. – 1200 GMT

DUSHANBE – President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation President Emomali Rahmon. (To May 20) – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, MAY 20

** REYKJAVIK – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Reykjavik on the sidelines of the Arctic Council. VIENNA – IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB’s Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, MAY 21

LISBON – Eurogroup meeting.

WASHINGTON – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. ROME – Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL – International Day for Biological Diversity.

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, MAY 23

** VIETNAM – Vietnamese legislative election CYPRUS – Cypriot House of Representatives election.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, MAY 24

BRUSSELS – EU special meeting of the European Council. (To May 25)

GENEVA – The World Health Organization is due to hold its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic (to Jun. 1). – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, MAY 25

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice president for values Vera Jourova speaks on guidance for strengthening the code of practice on disinformation.

SYRIA – Syrian presidential elections are held in different parts of the country

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Cayman Legislative Assembly election. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, MAY 28

LONDON – UK to host a virtual meeting Group of Seven of finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of a G7 leaders’ summit in June.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers.

– – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, MAY 30

** CYPRUS – Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAY 31

PARIS – OECD Economic Outlook 2021 Virtual Event.

GLOBAL – World No Tobacco Day. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

KATHMANDU – 20th anniversary of Nepal King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and eight other members of the royal family assassinated by Crown Prince in royal family massacre.

BRUSSELS – Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission and trade commissioner, discusses trade relations 6 months into 2021, a new U.S. Administration & Brexit. – 1200 GMT

VIENNA, Austria – 17th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting via videoconference.

VALPARAISO, Chile – Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents a communication on a strategy for the future of Schengen and an Amendment of the Regulation establishing the Schengen Evaluation Mechanism.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on “A trusted and secure European e-ID.” – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 CHILE – 10th anniversary of Chile’s Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia.

HONG KONG – Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

LONDON – Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London. (To June 05) – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

GLOBAL – World Environment Day. GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

SEOUL – South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of Memorial Day. PERU – Presidential election – Second round MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 7

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on the draft General Budget 2022.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

MONGOLIA – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

DUSHANBE – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 SHANGHAI – Shanghai International Film Festival 2021 (to June 20) CORNWALL, England – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13)

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

GLOBAL – World Day against Child Labour ILO. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – First round – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 14

GLOBAL – World Blood Donor Day.

GAZA – 14th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah.

BRUSSELS – NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

BRUSSELS – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

GLOBAL – World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas speaks on lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL – United Nation’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting.

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL – World Refugee Day. FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – Second round

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on a communication on a new occupational safety and health strategy framework. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN – 73rd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organize a massive airlift.

VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES – 12th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.

Aruba – Aruban Legislature election.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL – International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 28

MATERA, ITALY – G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

PYEONGTAEK – South Korea observes the 19th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI – 11th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

** PARIS – French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Argentinian and Mexican counterparts Alberto Ferndandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a gender equality summit with the UN.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Dubravka Suica speaks on the EU’s long-term vision for rural areas. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 9 VENICE, Italy – G20 Economy Ministers meet in Venice for a two-day summit, one of the main events of Italy’s G20 presidency (To July 10)

– – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 11 MOLDOVA – Moldovan Parliament Election.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

