DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 26

May 26 (Reuters) –

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

————————————————————————– This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ————————————————————————– WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 ** JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH – Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab visits Israel and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other leaders following the Israel-Gaza ceasefire. ** RAMALLAH – British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss Gaza reconstruction – 1100 GMT. ** CAIRO – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets top officials in Cairo during a Middle East tour aimed at bolstering a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that Egypt helped to broker. ** SKOPJE – North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski meets Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at Skopje airport ahead of a joint trip to Rome to visit the grave of St Cyril – 1000 GMT.

** ATHENS – The National Défense Ministries of Greece Nikos Panagiotopoulos and National Défense of Turkey Hulusi Akar will hold the fourth round of meetings on confidence-building measures (CBM) via teleconference (To May 27). ** TBILISI – President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda will pay a two-day visit to Georgia (To May 27). ** ISLAMABAD – President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir is arriving in Islamabad on a three-day visit, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (To May 28).

JERUSALEM/ CAIRO/ AMMAN – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman (to May 27). BUCHAREST – An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania to evaluate the state of the country’s economy. (To May 28) WASHINGTON, D.C – Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit the United States (to May 28).

GENEVA – The World Health Organization is due to hold its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic (to Jun. 1).

DHAKA/ISLAMABAD – President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan BOZKIR will visit to Bangladesh and Pakistan (to May 27).

LISBON – NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will visit the Republic of Portugal, where he will meet with the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. António Costa (To May 27). MADRID – Spain’s Foreign Affairs minister Arancha González Laya holds a meeting followed by a press conference with her Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto – 1000 GMT. MADRID – Spain’s economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in a meeting along with Ibero-American ministers of economy in Madrid – 1515 GMT. AMMAN – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan as part of Middle East tour.

SOCHI, Russia – Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Yemen counterpart Ahmed Bin Mubarak in Sochi – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS – News conference of the head of the European Parliament and Janez Jansa, prime minister of Slovenia, which takes over the presidency of the EU in July – 1115 GMT. LISBON – Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa holds Council of State meeting having as a guest NATO’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. BRUSSELS – EU Commissioner Věra Jourová delivers a speech at the IAB Europe’s Interact Online conference.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice president for values Vera Jourova speaks on guidance for strengthening the code of practice on disinformation.

SYRIA – Syrian presidential elections are held in different parts of the country

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Cayman Legislative Assembly election. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, MAY 27 ** ATHENS – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will visit Athens on May 27-28 to attend the ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community (EEC)& meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (To May 28). ** MADRID – Spain’s economy minister Nadia Calvino chairs a conference on digital transformation – 0900 GMT. ** OTTAWA – Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Finance on the budget bill – 2000 GMT. ** ROME – North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visit grave of St Cyril.

** BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after meeting with the federal state premiers to discuss the country’s vaccination strategy. ** BRUSSELS – EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans delivers a speech ‘A Global Green Deal?’ via videoconference, at the Global Solutions Summit.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in a virtual meeting on COVID-19 recovery. BRUSSELS – EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans meets the Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles via videoconference. TBILISI – Polish President Andrzej Duda meets with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabishvili.

SOCHI, Russia – Russian Foreign Minister Sergai Lavrov meets his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum in Sochi. SOCHI, Russia – Russian Foreign Minister Sergai Lavrov meets his Gabonese counterpart Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya in Sochi – 0800 GMT.

MADRID – Spain’s economic affairs minister Nadia Calvino alongside with OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria present Spain’s 2021 economy study at an online press conference – 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU-Japan summit via video conference. KIGALI – French President Emmanuel Macron will be on an official visit to Rwanda (to May. 28). PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, MAY 28

** BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of the members of the European Economic Area Council. ** LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. ** ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets European Council President Charles Michel – 0800 GMT.

MADRID – Spain’s Foreign Affairs minister Arancha González Laya holds a meeting followed by a press conference with her Honduran counterpart Lisandro Rosales – 1000 GMT. SOCHI, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko hold talks in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his counterpart from Slovenia Anze Logar – 0900 GMT. JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host France President Emmanuel Macron on his first state visit to Africa’s most industrialised economy.

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the G20 speak at the Global Solutions Summit. LONDON – UK to host a virtual meeting Group of Seven of finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of a G7 leaders’ summit in June.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers.

– – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, MAY 30

WELLINGTON – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit New Zealand (to May 31). CYPRUS – Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, MAY 31

** ATHENS – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Greece on May 31 as the NATO members seek to improve ties after a dispute last year that stoked regional tensions.

ROME – Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah visits Italy. PARIS – OECD Economic Outlook 2021 Virtual Event.

GLOBAL – World No Tobacco Day. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

** ANKARA – Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will pay a visit to Turkey. ** PARIS – OECD’s outgoing secretary general Angel Gurria to hand over the international body to incoming Secretary-General Mathias Cormann – 0800 GMT. ** PARIS – OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and U.S. Economic Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary hold joint presser to conclude OECD ministerial council in Paris – 1300 GMT.

KATHMANDU – 20th anniversary of the assassination of Nepal’s King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and other members of the royal family.

BRUSSELS – Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission and trade commissioner, discusses trade relations 6 months into 2021, a new U.S. Administration & Brexit. – 1200 GMT

VIENNA, Austria – 17th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting via videoconference.

VALPARAISO, Chile – Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents a communication on a strategy for the future of Schengen and an Amendment of the Regulation establishing the Schengen Evaluation Mechanism.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on “A trusted and secure European e-ID.” – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 3 LONDON – G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting will be held in-person at Oxford University. Main topics are clinical trials, global health security, antimicrobial resistance and digital health. (to June 4). – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 BRUSSELS – EU-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation Council. CHILE – 10th anniversary of Chile’s Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia.

HONG KONG – Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

LONDON – Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London. (To June 05) – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

WELLINGTON – Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand. GLOBAL – World Environment Day. GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

SEOUL – South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of Memorial Day. PERU – Presidential election – Second round MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies election.

– – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 7

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on the draft General Budget 2022.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

MONGOLIA – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

** KAMPALA – Uganda’s finance minister presents the 2021/22(July-June) budget highlighting the government’s spending priorities – 1100 GMT.

NAIROBI – Kenya’s Finance Minister Ukur Yatani presents the 2021/22(July-June) budget, outlining the government’s spending priorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic – 1100 GMT. DODOMA – Tanzania’s finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba presents the 2021/22(July-June) budget highlighting the government’s spending priorities – 1100 GMT.

DUSHANBE – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 CARBIS BAY, UNITED KINGDOM – Group of Seven leaders meet in the first in-person G7 summit for two years. SHANGHAI – Shanghai International Film Festival 2021 (to June 20) CORNWALL, England – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13)

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

GLOBAL – World Day against Child Labour ILO. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – First round – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 14

GLOBAL – World Blood Donor Day.

GAZA – 14th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah.

BRUSSELS – NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

BRUSSELS – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium.

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

GLOBAL – World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 ** GENEVA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a summit in Geneva.

** BARCELONA – Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino to deliver a speech at an economy event in Barcelona – 1640 GMT.

WELLINGTON – APEC 2021 Structural Reform Ministers’ Meeting. BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas speaks on lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis.

– – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL – United Nation’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting.

– – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

BARCELONA – Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi close Cercle D’Economia conferences – 0900 GMT.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

– – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL – World Refugee Day. FRANCE – Regional and departmental elections – Second round

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 21 DOHA – Qatar Economic Forum. A virtual event lasting three days with speakers including Qatar finance minister and top executives (to June 23).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on a communication on a new occupational safety and health strategy framework. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN – 73rd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organize a massive airlift.

VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

WELLINGTON – APAC 2021 Informal Finance Ministerial Meeting with the APEC Business Advisory Council. LOS ANGELES – 12th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.

ARUBA – Aruban Legislature election.

– – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL – International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, JUNE 28

MATERA, ITALY – G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

– – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

PYEONGTAEK – South Korea observes the 19th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI – 11th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

PARIS – French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Argentinian and Mexican counterparts Alberto Ferndandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a gender equality summit with the UN.

BRUSSELS – European Commission vice-president Dubravka Suica speaks on the EU’s long-term vision for rural areas. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 2

GLOBAL – World UFO Day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA – July annual horse race “Palio di Siena”. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, JULY 3

GLOBAL – International Day of Cooperatives. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, JULY 4

UNITED STATES – Independence Day. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

KATHMANDU – 74th birthday of Nepal’s deposed king, Gyanendra.

LONDON – 16th anniversary of the attacks on London’s transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700. – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN – 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

RAMALLAH – Palestine marks the 16th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel’s walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 10th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. VENICE, Italy – G20 Economy Ministers meet in Venice for a two-day summit, one of the main events of Italy’s G20 presidency (To July 10)

– – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL – United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI – 14th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai’s commuter rail network. MOLDOVA – Moldovan Parliament Election.

– – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

PARIS – Bastille Day. – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JULY 17

GLOBAL – World Day for International Justice. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JULY 18

GLOBAL – Nelson Mandela International Day. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JULY 20

CYPRUS – Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 10th anniversary of conclusion of NASA’s space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 10th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL – World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 107th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU – 200th anniversary of independence.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html