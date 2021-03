Digital currency: Could the role of national banks diminish?

Private companies and central banks are rushing to develop their own digital currencies but could the race lead to a diminishing role for the national banks of some of the weaker economies? CNBC Africa spoke to the Founder of Utilis Ventures, Abraham Banaddawa for more.

