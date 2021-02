Discovery CEO on SA vaccine rollout, why he’s pleased with earnings performance

Discovery’s headline earnings per share declined by 10 per cent year on year for the six months ended December 2020. They too have attributed the drop to the Covid-19 pandemic and market volatility. Discovery CEO, Adrian Gore joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 11:13:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)