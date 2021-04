The Director General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha says Nigeria is working to issue eurobonds and plans to pick advisers through an open bid process. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the prospect of such Eurobond issuance amid global market trends is Seun Ameye, Fixed Income Trader at Citi Nigeria.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 08 Apr 2021 11:42:25 GMT