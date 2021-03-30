Do economic sanctions work? | CNBC Explains

Following a coup d'etat against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and her government at the start of 2021, Western countries have reimposed targeted financial sanctions against their military leaders, family members and business interests. However, the military junta is no stranger to sanctions, with broad sanctions programs in place since 1988. So, how effective are economic sanctions? CNBC's Nessa Anwar discusses the case for, and against sanctions. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi