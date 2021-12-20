Doubts hang over Cameroon Cup of Nations finals as CAF head flies in

Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, delivers his introductory speech during the draw ceremony for the 2022 African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Yaounde, Cameroon, on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images) YAOUNDE, Dec 20 (Reuters) – The fate of January’s African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon hung in the balance on Monday on concerns over the country’s readiness to host the tournament, as Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe flew in to Yaounde for talks.

A CAF executive committee meeting on Sunday resolved to go ahead with the 24-team event only if Motsepe was able to secure guarantees from Cameroon over its readiness. Concerns have been voiced over a lack of organisation, incomplete building work and the threat of coronavirus outbreaks among the large number of players and staff set to descend on the under-resourced country in the next few weeks. Several members of the committee called for the tournament to be postponed, insiders have told Reuters, but the majority voted for Motsepe to make an emergency trip to engage with the Cameroon government.

“We are clear in terms of our commitment to make the Afcon a success in Cameroon, and I’m confident after our meetings today and tomorrow we can come out of here and give Africa and the world the confidence,” Motsepe told reporters in Yaounde on Monday. Read more: F1 champ Lewis Hamilton wants Formula 1 return to Johannesburg Last week CAF sent its general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba to urge the speedy completion of building work at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, scheduled to host the opening game on Jan. 9 and the final on Feb. 6. But Sunday’s executive committee meeting was told there was a major risk of the tournament failing, with construction work incomplete after contractors were not paid, with insufficient accommodation and training facilities for the 24 teams, and with several key organisational staff quitting.