DRD Gold sees 129% jump in headline earnings

Coming out with its interim results, DRD Gold saw year-on-year growth of 129 per cent in headline earnings per share. The gold miner has declared an interim dividend of 40 cents per share, up 60 per cent from the previous comparable period. DRDGold CEO, Niël Pretorius joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 16 2021 | 10:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)