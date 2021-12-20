Share

Driving Foreign Direct Investment to Africa

Foreign private investment in Africa has fallen as a result of COVID-19 and yet, FDI can be transformative for the region and is crucial for helping Africa get on the path towards long-term sustainability and growth. Join this conversation as group of experts, investors, and thought leaders discuss what it will take to drive foreign direct investment into Africa, especially into sectors that contribute to a green, inclusive, and resilient recovery, and into countries experiencing fragility, conflict and violence.

Mon, 20 Dec 2021 07:49:08 GMT