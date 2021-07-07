CNBC Africacnbc africa logo
Driving reforms in business & politics – Lessons from Cyprus

The Cyprus Forum aims to be a catalyst to drive outcomes that will improve socially responsible policy. Founder of the Forum Nicolas Kyriakides says for businesses in Africa, lobbying can play a vital role to create a more open and business friendly legal system that is fit for purpose. He is currently in the process of working with Nigeria to set up a steering committee to improve transparency in politics and business. Nicolas Kyriakides, Founder of Zenox Pubic Affairs joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 07 Jul 2021 14:28:01 GMT

