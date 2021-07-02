Drone delivery service Zipline raises $250mn to fund expansion
Zipline, the drone delivery service has hit the recapitalisation market raising more than $250 million in the process, but what for and why now? Israel Bimpe, Director for Africa at Zipline, Israel Bimpe joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 16:36:39 GMT
