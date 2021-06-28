logo
Share

Dubai-based Kitopi wants to make food delivery faster than ever | CNBC Reports

With options for food delivery booming, Dubai-based 'cloud kitchen' Kitopi is hoping to satisfy the world's appetite. CEO and co-founder Mohamed Ballout gave CNBC's Hadley Gamble a tour of one of their smart kitchens and walked through the start-up's plans to expand beyond the Middle East. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 12:00:11 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.