Dubai-based Kitopi wants to make food delivery faster than ever | CNBC Reports
With options for food delivery booming, Dubai-based 'cloud kitchen' Kitopi is hoping to satisfy the world's appetite. CEO and co-founder Mohamed Ballout gave CNBC's Hadley Gamble a tour of one of their smart kitchens and walked through the start-up's plans to expand beyond the Middle East.
-----
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 12:00:11 GMT