Dubai-based Kitopi wants to make food delivery faster than ever | CNBC Reports

With options for food delivery booming, Dubai-based 'cloud kitchen' Kitopi is hoping to satisfy the world's appetite. CEO and co-founder Mohamed Ballout gave CNBC's Hadley Gamble a tour of one of their smart kitchens and walked through the start-up's plans to expand beyond the Middle East.

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 12:00:11 GMT