Durban’s July Grand Experience Launch Africa’s most popular horse-racing event returns this year and again with Covid-19 regulations in mind. Find out what the City of Durban is planning to keep The Vodacom Durban July going after 125 years.

Thu Jun 17 2021 | 15:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Thu Jun 17 2021 | 15:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

Share

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.