EAC faces budgetary constraints due to COVID-19

On May 25th, the 40th EAC Ordinary Council ministers considered and adopted the budget estimates amounting to about $90million for the financial year 2021/2022, to facilitate the activities of the EAC, organs and institutions. The East African Legislative Assembly is now worried that the 2021/22 financial year budget tabled in the House is far below what is needed to accomplish the Community’s agenda and may impact DRC’s entry into the bloc. Policy Analyst, David Walakira joins CNBC Africa for more.