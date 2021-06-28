logo
EAC: Why there is renewed interest in DRC

Over the weekend, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi signed three bilateral agreements namely; bilateral investment treaty, a double taxation avoidance agreement, as well as an MoU on a mining concession. Moreover, DRC’s vision to be integrated into the East African Community took another step forward after the bloc launched a verification mission to the central African country. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka oins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 10:16:45 GMT

