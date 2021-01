East African carriers look to remain competitive amid COVID-19 shocks

Rwandair, Air Tanzania, and Uganda Airlines have announced their plans for 2021 but which of the regional flyers is ready to dominate the airspace? CNBC Africa spoke to aviation expert, Derek Nseko of Ifly Global Aviation for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 15:56:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)