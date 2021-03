East African Community: Harmonisation of taxes remains elusive

About 9 years ago, the East African Community put a plan in motion to harmonise the region’s excise duties and VAT to achieve neutrality for investments and trade and to prevent double taxation. Fast forward to today, the harmonization of taxes remains elusive. The Program coordinator at Seatini Uganda, Regina Navuga, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 15:14:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)