ECOB Capital CEO: How rising insecurity is impacting Nigeria’s investment space

Nigeria’s President has ordered security agents to shoot anyone with illegal possession of sophisticated weapons such as the AK-47 and a clampdown on bandits who have refused to surrender. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves declined by $1.4 billion in one month to $34.9 billion as of the first of March despite a rise in crude prices. Emmanuel Odiaka, CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 11:45:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)