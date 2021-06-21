ECOWAS targets 2027 for Eco single currency

The proposed single currency for the Economic Community of West African States, the Eco, will be launched in 2027, replacing the CFA Franc, barring any other setbacks. According to the President of the regional bloc, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, an agreement was reached by the 15-member regional group which will cover between 2022 to 2026. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this development is Tilewa Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer of CFG Advisory.
Mon Jun 21 2021 | 2:11:28 PM
