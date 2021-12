Share

Education Minister Uwamariya on Rwanda’s roadmap to a knowledge-based economy

Rwanda aims to become self-reliant by developing into a knowledge-based economy. As the nation drives investment in technology, we hear from the Minister of Education Dr. Uwamariya Valentine about how the nation is strategizing and prioritizing its investments in the sector, as well as revision and reform of curriculum in the education system.

