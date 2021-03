Elect-Her Co-Founder Faborode on how to bridge the gender gap in Nigerian politics

As the World marks the International Women’s day, this year, the theme is “Choose to Challenge”. Elect-Her unveiled a $10 million fund to improve the representation of women in elective positions, all in a bid to bridge the gender gap in Nigerian politics. Co-Founder, Ibijoke Faborode discusses the details with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi.

