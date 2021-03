Emerging markets: What’s next?

With money flowing into the system from the U.S. stimulus package and monetary policy easing, Treasury yields risen to their highest levels in recent months, with the markets expressing fears over inflation. The question is, what does all this mean for emerging markets? Simon Quijano-Evans, Chief Economist at Gemcorp joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 23 2021 | 06:12:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)