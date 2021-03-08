Enabling Young Women’s Leadership: Understanding the Role of Ed-Tech

2020 exposed the barriers that millions of young African women face to successfully accessing technology-enabled learning—whether household responsibilities that place demands on their time, or limited access to devices in the home, when male users are prioritized, or exposure to gender-based violence that undermines physical/mental health inhibiting learning. This is on top of the general challenges faced by young people: poverty, lack of energy infrastructure, limited access to devices. Yet we know that investing in young women is key to unlocking the potential for prosperity within communities and countries.