Ending HIV/AIDS: Driving sustainable access to reliable and quality testing

The second episode of the Roche Life Talks series on CNBC AFRICA further explores key health care issues facing the African continent. As we approach World AIDS day, we bring you a panel discussion on A Shared Mission to end HIV/AIDS. The discussion will highlight the value of diagnostics in the fight against pandemics and the role we should all play in working to achieve the end of HIV/AIDS.

Tue, 30 Nov 2021 08:19:25 GMT