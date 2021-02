#ENDSARS: Nigerian youths threaten fresh protest in Lagos over judgement by judicial panel

On social media platforms, Nigerian youths have threatened a fresh protest following the ruling of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to allow the Lekki Concession Company repossess the Lekki Toll plaza. Evans Ufeli, Constitutional Lawyer and Rights Advocate joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 09 2021 | 14:14:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)