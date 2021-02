#ENDSARS: Nigerian youths vow to resume protests as government talks tough

Nigeria’s Information minister has warned youths planning to hold demonstrations at the Lekki toll plaza to desist from doing so, as they believe the planned protest could be hijacked by hoodlums. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this developing story are Dennis Amachree the CEO of Zoom Lens Security Solutions and Aisha Yesufu, Nigerian Activist.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 14:29:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)