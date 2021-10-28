Share

Energy in Africa: Understanding Leadership, Ethics & Governance issues in Africa’s Energy Transition

In this episode of Energy in Africa we delve deeper into the Policy, Law and Regulation needed in Africa's journey to make the leap to cleaner energy. Methil Renuka, Managing Editor for Forbes Africa is joined by Prof Lwazi Ngubevana, the Director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at the Wits Business School in Johannesburg; and Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President of the Africa Energy Chamber.

