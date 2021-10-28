Share

Energy in Africa: Understanding Leadership, Ethics & Governance issues in Africa’s Energy Transition

In this episode of Energy in Africa we delve deeper into the Policy, Law and Regulation needed in Africa's journey to make the leap to cleaner energy. Methil Renuka, Managing Editor for Forbes Africa is joined by Prof Lwazi Ngubevana, the Director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at the Wits Business School in Johannesburg; and Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President of the Africa Energy Chamber.
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 07:47:26 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.