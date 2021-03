Entrepreneurship hub Norrsken to invest $12mn in Rwanda’s start up scene

Norrsken, a global entrepreneurship hub is set to invest $12million in the local and regional entrepreneurship scene through their Kigali hub. CNBC Africa spoke to Pascal Murasira, Managing Director for Norrsken in East Africa for more.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 10:33:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)