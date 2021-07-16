Eswatini anti-monarchy rally dispersed by force as forum due to meet

Swazi riot police cordon off on September 7, 2011 streets of Manzini, Swaziland’s main city, to stop about 1,000 protesters from marching through the center. Protesters, brandishing sticks and branches tried, several times, to storm the police cordon, without success. Clashes erupted on the third consecutive day of protests against King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch, who is accused of bankrupting the impoverished nation’s treasury while enjoying a lavish life with his 13 wives. Swaziland fell into crisis when revenues from a regional customs union, the kingdom’s main source of income, plunged 60 percent and left the government battling to keep schools and clinics running. AFP PHOTO / JINTY JACKSON (Photo credit should read Jinty Jackson/AFP via Getty Images) MBABANE, July 16 (Reuters) – Eswatini police fired teargas and water cannon at anti-monarchy protesters on Friday, the head of a teachers’ union said, while videos on social media showed demonstrators running away as shots rang out in the background.

Campaigners organised the latest round of demonstrations after government forces quashed days of violent protests at the end of June against King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch. The king denies critics’ accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money in an impoverished country to fund a lavish lifestyle spread across several palaces housing him and his 15 wives. “Police have dispersed us … at the moment they are driving us out of the town’s outskirts,” Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) Secretary General Sikelela Dlamini said from Manzini, Eswatini’s second-largest city.

He said they had fired tear gas and used water cannon on the protesters, and that shops and offices were closed. A video posted to Facebook by the Swaziland Democratic Front, a pro-democracy coalition including political parties, churches and unions, showed protesters singing and dancing in the street before fleeing as shots rang out behind them. It was not clear who was firing or what they were shooting at.

Government forces fired gunshots and teargas to disperse the previous round of protests, when some demonstrations calling for reforms to Eswatini’s absolute monarchy descended into rioting and looting. On July 1, the army was called in. King Mswati called an open public meeting known as a Sibaya, usually only held once a year, for Friday, and pro-democracy campaigners called demonstrations to coincide with it. Mswati is expected to use the Sibaya to make his first public comments on the recent violence, and the meeting may provide a gauge of his popularity after the crackdown.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. SIGN UP NOW Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.