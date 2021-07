Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday presented the country’s economic outlook to the parliament during which he said the economy is expected to grow by 9 per cent in 2021. However, the Premier said inflation remains a key concern. Inflation rose from 19.8 per cent in May to 24.5 per cent in June this year. Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman at Fairfax joins CNBC Africa for more.