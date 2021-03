Ethiopia’s economy grew by 6% despite COVID-19 shocks

Ethiopia’s economy grew by 6 per cent in the 2020 financial year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This is according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund, Zemedeneh Negatu joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 14:41:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)