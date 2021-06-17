Ethiopia’s economy projected to grow 8.7% in 2021/22

Ethiopia’s economy is expected to expand by 8.7 per cent in the 2021/22 fiscal year, more than the 8.5 per cent previously forecast, according to the budget speech read on Tuesday. It comes as the country announces it will spend $12.95 billion in the same fiscal year. Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman, Fairfax Africa Fund, spoke to CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu for more.
