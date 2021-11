Share

EU-African SME Summit 2021: Work-based professional training makes competitive & resilient SMEs

This panel discussion from the EU-Africa SME Summit puts the spotlight on workplace-based professional training. To ensure competitive development, economies depend on strong and resilient SMEs. SMEs in turn need a special agenda on entrepreneurship to strengthen the training role of entrepreneurs in society.

