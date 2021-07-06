EVPLUGIN launches first EV station, sets eyes on Kigali expansion
Rwanda’s e-mobility journey continues to pick up steam with the latest launch by SAFI Link and EVPLUGIN of electric vehicle charging stations in Kigali, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of both EV PLugin and safi link, Tony Adesina for more.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 14:59:37 GMT
