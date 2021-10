Share

Expectations of the AFRICA FORUM 2021

The AFRICA FORUM 2021 is taking place on Wednesday 20 October. The Africa Forum will look towards the continent’s recovery but also the importance of connection as experts will delve into critical discussions surrounding a Connected Africa. Andrew Skipper Head Of Africa at Hogan Lovells joins CNBC Africa's Fifi Peter to explain this a bit more.

Thu, 14 Oct 2021 09:43:26 GMT