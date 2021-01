Fatoumata Tambajang on what her candidacy for Deputy Chairperson of AU Commission means

As we know, the 2021 African Union Summit is taking place next week. The leaders will elect a new Commission, which is the body’s secretariat, for the next four years. One of the officials elected will be the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. Joining CNBC Africa is one of the candidates for the position – Fatoumata Tambajang, the Former Vice President of The Gambia.

Fri Jan 29 2021 | 12:49:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)