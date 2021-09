Share

Fidelity Bank reports 72% jump in H1 PBT

Fidelity Bank’s gross earnings rose by 6.2 per cent in the first half of this year, and profit before tax jumped 72 per cent over the same period. The release of the lender's results over the weekend adds to a growing list of corporate earnings that have failed to lift investor interest in equities. Rotimi Fakayejo, Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 13 Sep 2021 15:04:42 GMT