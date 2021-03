Financial Derivatives CEO breaks down Nigeria’s unemployment, inflation numbers

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows a jump in headline inflation to 17.33 per cent in February this year from 16.47 per cent in January. The NBS earlier reported an increase in the unemployment rate in Nigeria to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of the same year. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 12:01:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)