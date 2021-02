Financial Derivatives CEO: What Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO appointment means for Africa

Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been selected as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, a position she will occupy until August 2025. This comes in a year where Africa is forging ahead with the continental trade pact. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 16.47 per cent in January from 15.75 per cent in December. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 16 2021 | 11:57:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)