Financial Derivatives Company: What higher oil prices mean for Nigeria

As Brent crude hovers around 61 dollars, analysts at the Financial Derivatives Company say this would imply higher export earnings to fund Nigeria’s budget and raise external reserves. They also note that a potential increase in petrol pump price in Nigeria could further depress consumer disposable income and push inflation upwards. Pelumi Osode, Senior Economist at FDC joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 14:13:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)