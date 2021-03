Finmin Ndagijimana gives update on Rwanda’s economic recovery efforts

Rwanda’s economy contracted by 3.4 per cent in 2020, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda. The government has a puzzle to prop up the economy to recover, despite uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 15:24:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)