Finmin Ndagijimana unveils $3.8 bn budget, focus on economic recovery,accelerating transformation

Rwanda’s Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana today tables the budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022. In the finance bill, the government had planned to spend $3.8 billion in the next fiscal year, which represents an increase of 9.8 per cent from the previous budget. Angello Musinguzi, Senior Tax Manager at KPMG Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
