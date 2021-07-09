FIRS vs MultiChoice: Addressing the facts

The MultiChoice Group says it recorded a 9 per cent increase in subscribers in Nigeria in its full year numbers but is facing challenges and risks with inflation, FX and oil prices. These risks may have been compounded as the Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria alleges that the entertainment company has outstanding tax obligations to the tune of 1.8 trillion naira, but the cable provider say they have complied with Nigeria’s tax laws. Michael Ango, Partner for Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services at Andersen joins CNBC Africa for more.