Fitch downgrades Ethiopia to ‘CCC’

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ethiopia’s rating to ‘triple C’ from ‘B’. The downgrade reflects the government’s announcement that it is looking to make use of the G20 Debt Suspension programme, which although still an untested mechanism, raises the risk of a default event. Fitch Ratings’ Toby Iles joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 10 2021 | 14:36:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)