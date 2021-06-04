Fitch: Negative rating pressure on EM banks remains

Almost all Emerging Market banking sectors faced a drop in their profits in 2020, due to weaker revenues and higher credit costs. In a report, ratings agency Fitch has said that the outlooks on almost half of emerging market bank ratings remain Negative. The share of negative outlooks is particularly high in Latin America, and in Middle East and Africa. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the report is Mahin Dissenayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings.