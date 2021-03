Flutterwave becomes Africa’s newest unicorn after $170mn fund raise

Payment technology company, Flutterwave has secured $170 million from a group of international investors as part of a successful Series C round. The company says its valuation is considered to be now over one billion dollars, becoming Africa’s newest unicorn. Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola joins CNBC Africa for more.

