Flutterwave teams up with PayPal to facilitate payments to Africa

African payments technology company, Flutterwave, has announced a collaboration with global payment player PayPal. The partnership will enable PayPal customers globally to pay African merchants in the continent through Flutterwave’s platform. The Chief Commercial Officer of Flutterwave, Ifeoluwa Orioke joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 12:02:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)