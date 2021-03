FNB well-positioned for strong recovery despite COVID-19 hurdles, says CEO Jacques Celliers

FNB’s normalised profit before tax saw a decline of 19 per cent year-on-year, for the six months ended December. Non-performing loans climbed by 26 per cent, as some customers continued to be impacted by economic strain. The bank posted a record 6 million digitally active customers. FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 19:09:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)